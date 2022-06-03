Hit-making producer Southside has a co-parenting relationship with Yung Miami of the City Girls. Speaking with The Bootleg Kev Podcast, Southside revealed what keeps their relationship going strong, specifically no sex.
“The key to a cordial co-parenting relationship is just no sex,” Southside said. “Cannot have sex with your baby mommas. You can’t have– I got a girlfriend too, so you can’t have sex with your baby mommas with a girlfriend.”
Southside would note their relationship is “very cordial and friendly” after their relationship ended in 2020. You can hear him detail the full extent of the situation below.
