Southside Says No Sex is the Key to a Healthy Co-Parenting Relationship with Yung Miami

Hit-making producer Southside has a co-parenting relationship with Yung Miami of the City Girls. Speaking with The Bootleg Kev Podcast, Southside revealed what keeps their relationship going strong, specifically no sex.

“The key to a cordial co-parenting relationship is just no sex,” Southside said. “Cannot have sex with your baby mommas. You can’t have– I got a girlfriend too, so you can’t have sex with your baby mommas with a girlfriend.”

Southside would note their relationship is “very cordial and friendly” after their relationship ended in 2020. You can hear him detail the full extent of the situation below.

Southside shares that he and Yung Miami have a good relationship as they co-parent their daughter, and he also shares that he is proud of her success!! ❤️ (🎥: @thebootlegkevpodcast) pic.twitter.com/bpdF37eZW6 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) June 1, 2022

