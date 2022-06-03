Megan Thee Stallion and Mugler, a French fashion brand, have announced the premiere of her new music video for “Plan B,” which ingeniously combines music, fashion, and entertainment.

Mugler creative director Casey Cadwadaller directed the video co-directed by John Miserendino. Cadwallader also made Megan’s bespoke looks in the video.

Megan is at her cleanest and deadliest on “Plan B,” spitting bars over a Wu-Tang Clan sample of Jodeci’s “Freek’n You (Remix).” The Houston native teased the track during Coachella’s first weekend in April before releasing the much-anticipated single later that month.

The new video comes as the Houston native prepares for a transcontinental tour of Europe. She will play at festivals across the continent, including Primavera Sound in Spain and Glastonbury in England, among others.

You can see the flip below.