Look At Me: The Album by XXXTentacion is set to release on June 10. The 25-song audio experience arrives alongside the film and features 11 of X’s earliest songs on streaming services for the first time. In addition, 13 of his most loved songs will be featured. “True Love” will be also a part of the release.

“True Love,” a collaboration between Ye and XXXTentacion will also be well be featured on Ye’s Donda 2.

Over the end credits of LOOK AT ME: XXXTENTACION, the song “True Love” plays. On HULU, the documentary is out now. LOOK AT ME: THE ALBUM will be released as a companion album to the film, with more information coming soon.

With design by Ye, the song’s cover image includes X’s handwritten writings, taken from a journal that his mother had discovered.

XXXTentacion has previously shown his appreciation for Ye on social media with zeal. The publication of “True Love” brings his career full circle and marks another milestone in his illustrious career.