On May 26, 18-year-old Quartavius Mender was taken into custody and charged with 23 felony counts of terroristic threats after he threatened to kill Fulton Count Sherrif Patrick Labat, and others, over the YSL arrests.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Mender had left threats on the target’s Instagram pages using the hashtag #freethug and threatened to kill them if they did not free Young Thug.

#freethug or Imma sh00t u and your wife,” he wrote, according to an arrest warrant. “Imma assassinate you.”

Among the others Mender intended to kill were Sheriff Patrick Labat, his wife Jackie Labat, and Atlanta Public Schools Police Chief Ronald Applin.

“We take these kinds of brazen threats seriously,” Sheriff Labat said in a statement. “Social media cyberbullying, and hiding behind a keyboard will not protect someone from criminal prosecution. Our investigators are diligent in seeking individuals who mean to do harm to anybody, and I am grateful to them for ensuring the safety of myself, my wife, and all citizens of Fulton County.”

Young Thug was recently denied bond at his bond hearing on Thursday, June 2nd after the judge over the case believed Thug would be able to tamper and intimidate witnesses and poses a flight risk. This comes not long after Gunna was denied bond, with prosecutors believing he holds a “command” position in YSL, can order hits, and intimidate witnesses. His court date is set for January 2023.