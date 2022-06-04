Cam’ron is getting ready to get your house infused by Hip-Hop culture. Paramount+ has announced a new series Hip Hop My House, which pairs him with interior designer Zeez Louize to assist in recreating the homes of fans.

According to Complex, the new show is a product of MTV Entertainment Studios and Anaid Productions and will feature 24KGoldn, Erica Banks, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Polo G, Rae Sremmurd, Migos, Tyga, and Nelly.

The show will premiere on June 21 and you can see the trailer below.

Advertisement