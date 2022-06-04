On Thursday, Joe Budden took to Instagram to criticize New York City strip clubs for not hiring Black strippers. Budden said that the summer is coming up and the clubs will be impacted by their lack of diversity.

“NY strip clubs, not only are you not hiring Black women, but you’re purposely hiring the SAME exact girl.. Your promoter having a type is gonna lose y’all money this Summer. This is disgusting (not the girls, the optics),” Budden wrote via Instagram,” Budden said in his post.

#JoeBudden ruffled some feathers with this strip club take! 👀 Is he speaking facts? pic.twitter.com/boQ3Gv671S — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 2, 2022

In now-deleted tweets, on Friday, Cardi B sided with Budden’s comments and shared her own personal experiences with discrimination during her time as a stripper.

Advertisement

“Funny thing [you] say that because when I was a dancer certain clubs wouldn’t let me work on ‘Latin Nights’ cause apparently I didn’t look Spanish enough wit my braids! I even spoke about strip club and colorism b4,” Cardi tweeted.

Joe let me call in to share why I said what I said ! Cardi being sensitive again pic.twitter.com/KoVI8roQsG — Tam-A-ra (@T_gots2_haveit) June 3, 2022

However, this is not the first time Cardi has been vocal about the discrimination she saw while stripping in NYC. During a 2016 interview with DJ Vlad, Cardi spoke on the increase of “lighter skin” girls being hired over “darker skin” girls.

Some users came for Cardi in the comments, bringing up her and Kim Kardashian as the standard for desirability for most men. Cardi then brought up how certain clubs would not hire her to work on Latin night because they thought she didn’t look Spanish enough.

“Funny thing u say that because when I was a dancer certain clubs wouldn’t let me work on “Latin nights” cause apparently I didn’t look Spanish enough with my braids! I even spoke about strip club & colorism b4,” Cardi said.