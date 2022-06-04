BET has announced the 2022 candidates for the BET Awards, with Doja Cat topping the charge with six nominations. The nominees this year represent a diverse range of artistic expression and Black accomplishments in music, television, cinema, and sports. The 2022 BET Awards will be hosted by Taraji P. Henson and will air LIVE from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Doja Cat has been nominated for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Best Female Hip Hop ARtist, Album of the Year for Planet Her, BET Her award for “Woman” and Video of the Year, and Best Collaboration for “Kiss Me More” with SZA.

With four nominations each, Ari Lennox and Drake tied for second place. Baby Keem, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), Chlöe, Future, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Mary J. Blige, and Tems are the third-highest with three nominations each.

The nominations for the “BET Awards” 2022 are chosen by BET’s Voting Academy, which is made up of a distinguished group of entertainment professionals from the industries of music, television, film, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, influencers, and the creative arts.

The “BET Awards” 2022, culture’s biggest night, is celebrating its twenty-second year as the ultimate platform to showcase the best, brightest, and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience – elevating the culture and being a driving force for social change by celebrating the present and future of Black music.

The annual show will be overseen by Connie Orlando, BET’s Executive Vice President of Specials, Music Programming, Music Strategy, and News, as well as Jamal Noisette, BET’s VP of Specials, Music Programming, and Music Strategy, who will serve as Co-Executive Producer. Jesse Collins Entertainment is the show’s production firm, with Executive Producers Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay.

You can see the full list of nominees here.