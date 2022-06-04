Jamie Foxx Says A “Very Prominent Actress” Thought He Was Rick Fox After She Did Cocaine

Jamie Foxx probably has years’ worth of Hollywood stories after being in the industry for over 3 decades. Jamie recently shared a story involving “a very prominent actress,” cocaine, and being mistaken for Rick Fox, while being featured on Tank and J. Valentine’s new podcast R&B Money.

“I ain’t saying no names,” Jamie said. “But I was in a hotel room with a very prominent actress and she was doing cocaine. I wasn’t, I wasn’t, I was not doing it. I don’t do that because of my religious beliefs.”

Foxx continued his story, saying how the whole night, the “prominent actress” had thought that Jamie was former Los Angeles Lakers player, Rick Fox.

“[But] She does the cocaine, she says ‘I’m a bad mother,’ and then she goes, ‘Wow, I didn’t think I would be in this room doing cocaine with Rick Fox.’ She thought I was Rick Fox the whole f*cking night bro. She thought I was Rick Fox I was like, ‘I’m not light skin with good hair like this n*gga.'”

Maybe she got confused because of the similar last names.

Foxx is the first interview in the new weekly podcast. According to the pod’s description, R&B Money will be “Highlighting everything from Marvin Gaye to Pink Sweat$, R&B Money has produced an exciting space for artists & executives in the game to reminisce with exceptionally compelling storytelling while building a place of discovery for the fans.”