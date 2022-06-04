Jim Jones wants y’all to know that he is the reason Kid Cudi blew up. Speaking on VIP Saturdays on Sirius XM, Capo stated his presence on “Day N Nite” assisted in the launch of Cudi into who he is today.

“Kid Cudi was nobody,” Jones said. “He worked in a fucking store under Koch Records. I was signed to Koch Records. I didn’t even know Kid Cudi worked down there. Lisa Brunt’s nephew at the time was doing some work for me in my studio, and he’s like, ‘Yo, I manage these video directors, and I want them to shoot a video for you,’ and sh*t like that. I’m like, ‘Show me the video.’ They showed me the video, ended up being a Kid Cudi video that they shot for free for him.”

Jones would note that song would catch the ears of someone at Hot 97 and eventually bounced him off the record after it floated around on Youtube. “When he got his deal, they took me off the records and went for ads without me on the record.”

Closing the segment on Cudi, Jones would say, “I’m solely responsible for Kid Cudi’s career,” and he believes that Cudi would cosign that statement.

You can hear it from Kid Cudi below.

Jim Jones said he is solely responsible for Kid Cudi’s career. pic.twitter.com/N2q6Tz4sqN — hy (@TheMindOfHY) June 3, 2022

