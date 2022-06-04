Last weekend, Master P announced the passing of his daughter, Tytyana Miller. According to TMZ, while police continue to investigate, “initial evidence” is pointing toward a drug overdose.

TMZ cites law enforcement who noted drug paraphernalia was on the scene. There were no substances found near Tytyana. The autopsy report has been completed but it will be several weeks before autopsy results are recovered.

Master P shared news of Tytyana’s death on Instagram. She was 29.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” P wrote. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel.”