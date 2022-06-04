Ever dream of running a marathon in picturesque scenery?

Did you know Disney offers a year-round series of races for runners of all levels? RunDisney, one of the largest race organizers in the United States, offers races for all levels – from 5Ks to a marathon, plus a health and fitness expo at all race weekends featuring guest speakers, product demonstrations and official race merchandise exclusively available at runDisney races. The races take place throughout Walt Disney World Resort with the race routes running through various Disney theme parks, providing a magical backdrop for runners.

Focusing on health and wellness, runDisney is an ideal way to join the movement toward a healthier and more active lifestyle, combining a love of running with the excitement and magic of Walt Disney World Resort. RunDisney races regularly feature entertainment elements, music and character appearances, such as the fan favorite Princess Tiana.

June marks the start of Black Music Month and runDisney is encouraging fans to inspire their runs with music celebrating some of our favorite artists and stories through a custom runDisney-created playlist available on Spotify. CLICK HERE to listen to the playlist.

The next race opportunity is the Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend, (registration opens June 21) which focuses on female health and empowerment. The Princess race is among the largest women-specific running events in the country and focuses on healthy active lifestyles for women and girls.



CLICK HERE for more info!

