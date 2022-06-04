Last week comedian Mo’Nique went live on Instagram to explain why she lashed out at fellow comedian DL Hughley while onstage. After her show in Detroit went she blamed the outburst on a decades old beef.

Yesterday, Mo’Nique shared a clip of Hughley admitting he did not believe his own daughter when she told him she was molested. She went live again to address the backlash, insisting it’s a comedians job to leave it all on the stage.

Monique wrote:

(This is based upon DL’s own words that you just heard.) @realdlhughley When I said “how can DL’s wife suck the d**k of a coward”, this is what I meant. When my husband & I say we have to fight for the little girls coming up behind us & u see DL didn’t believe his own daughter over a friend, because he seemingly likes his friend more than he LOVED HIS OWN DAUGHTER & didn’t want to be bothered by the inconvenient truth. This highlights why the BLACK WOMEN isn’t believed when she publicly speaks about her trauma. What does the BLACK WOMEN & his (DL’s ) BLACK WIFE have coming. Watch who stands with this man & your looking at the same ones who will sit down, when you our sisters are being attacked. I find it funny that DL will call out

ICE CUBE, KANYE, RIZZA ISLAM, ANGELA STANTON, MYSELF ETC., but he won’t call out the name of the person that violated his daughter.

THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS FOR THE PEOPLE WHO SAID I JUST NEED TO LET THINGS GO!

P.S. Thank you AMEER S.

WE LOVE US 4 REAL

SIDNEY HICKS & MONIQUE HICKS

