Kim Kardashian may not be a lawyer (yet), but she is using her celebrity power and passion for prison reform to help a family who lost their daughter in the Uvalde school shooting.

On Thursday, Kardashian took to social media to plead for the temporary release of Eli Torres so he can attend the funeral for his daughter, 10-year-old Eliahana “Ellie” Cruz Torres, who was one of the 21 victims in the tragic Uvalde school shooting.

Kardashian made the request on Twitter and her Instagram story, sharing a photo of Ellie and writing:

Advertisement

“This is Eliahana ‘Ellie’ Cruz Torres, 10 years old, and one of the 19 victims of the shooting in Uvalde, TX. Her family are desperately hoping that her father, who is incarcerated for a non violent drug offense, be granted temporary release so that he can attend her funeral. So far their requests have been denied. I ask the @officialFBOP to grant Eli Torres temporary release so that he can say his last goodbye to his baby girl. Every parent deserves that right.

According to the Kentucky Bureau of Prisons records, Eli, 45, is currently locked up in Pine Knot, Kentucky for a nonviolent drug offense and gang activity. He is not scheduled for release until 2033. As of Saturday, Kentucky State Representative Attica Scott tweeted that the Federal Bureau of Prisons has denied the request to allow Ellie’s father to attend her funeral.

Kardashian has become heavily involved with prison reform over the last several years as she works towards possibly earning a law degree and following in the footsteps of her late father, Robert Kardashian.

On May 24, 2022, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos fatally shot 19 students and 2 teachers, wounding seventeen other people at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in one of the worst mass school shootings in history.