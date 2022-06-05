Nick Cannon will reportedly be a father. Again.

While it has not been officially confirmed, Cannon might be a father for the ninth (or even tenth) time.

On Friday, Abby De La Rosa (one of Cannon’s baby mamas), announced on Instagram that she’s expecting, sharing a short clip on her feed of balloons spelling out “BABY.” In the caption, she wrote:

Advertisement

“IM PREGNANT 🥰 Another set of twins?!”

While De La Rosa didn’t explicitly mention Cannon, she has mentioned how she would like to have more children with him. She said that she would be answering more questions about the pregnancy on her OnlyFans. Her and Cannon welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir in June of 2021.

Cannon already has eight children, a topic he discussed in an issue of Men’s Health that came out earlier this month. In the interview, he said that: “Contrary to popular belief, I’m probably engaged throughout my children’s day, more often than the average adult can be.”

In addition to Zion and Zillion, his other children include Morrocon and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden Sagon and Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and his late son Zen with Alyssa Scott. In January, Cannon announced that he’s expecting his eighth child with Brie Tiesi.