50 Cent Shares New Picture of Nine-Year-Old Son: “Look How Big My Baby Got!”

50 Cent is getting some early Father’s Day moments in. Hitting Instagram, the Power creator shared a picture of his nine-year-old son Sire Jackson. Sire is the child 50 shares with Daphne Joy.

“Look how big my baby got ! SIRE [arm flex emoji] Filipino Cuisine oh yeah !” 50 wrote on Instagram.

You can see 50’s son below. Do you think he will follow in his father’s footsteps?

