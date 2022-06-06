Warner Records held a listening session for Nigerian Singer Omah Lay’s upcoming album Boy Alone inside Invite Only studios. SiriusXM host Gray Rizzy interviewed Omah onsite and during the Q&A he spoke about his musical journey, accomplishments, and collaborations with artists such as WizKid and Justin Bieber. In a surprise move, Omah teased the audience with a snippet of his next single, slated to release on June 24th. 

Many familiar faces were among the crowd, including DaUnion DJs DJ Pinnacle & DJ Will, DJ MadOut, and Bryana Shaw. The special listening event was sponsored by beloved cognac brand Hennessy and catered by Caribbean American food favorite, Will & Daughters restaurant. The scene was casually cool with a great display of dunks located by the bar and guests playing the basketball hoop arcade. Omah was spotted mingling with the crowd, vibing and socializing as a way to connect before hitting the road for his upcoming tour.

