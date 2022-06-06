New Jack Swing star Al B. Sure! is hospitalized and recovering after a successful surgery. The nature of the surgery was not disclosed.

In a series of Instagram posts, Al B. Sure! announced he is on a “health and wellness journey,” and currently is hospitalized in Mount Vernon.

“#albeez around the world. Just getting it right. Love & Light! #AllPraiseisDuetoAllah,” Sure shared in his first Instagram posts.

In a follow-up, he notes he is going in for surgery, apologizes for the graphic nature of the images, and also notes that he is aiming to participate in celebrity boxing in the future.