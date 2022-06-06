In the early hours of Sunday morning, Atlanta rapper Trouble, born Mariel Orr, was shot and killed.

Local outlet CBS46 reports Rockdale County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Lake St. James apartments after a shooting report near 3:20 a.m. Trouble (35) was found on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was killed.

Trouble was only shot once. The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Jamichael Jones. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

“What we know and what I can tell you is that Mr. Mariel Orr was visiting a female friend at the apartment complex and Mr. Jamichael Jones did know the female and it was a domestic situation,” said Rockdale County Public Information Officer Jedidia Canty. “I know there are a lot of people that are really upset right now about the situation.”

Rest in Peace to Trouble.

