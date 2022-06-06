In the Hip-Hop world, Drake is a person we would call a “real one.” Not only did the Canadian superstar help land J.Cole a roster spot on the Scarborough Shooting Stars in The Canadian Elite Basketball League, but the 6 God came to support his boy.

Drake sat courtside Saturday night at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, wearing a J.Cole jersey. Unfortunately, Cole and The Shooting Stars fell to the Honey Badgers, 69-84. It marked the team’s third loss of its inaugural season.

Drake pulled up to the Scarborough Shooting Stars game to support J. Cole‼️🏀 pic.twitter.com/ip5i1MJgCZ — RapTV (@Rap) June 5, 2022

Drake supporting J. Cole at his basketball game today. pic.twitter.com/jgz1oAp0k2 — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) June 5, 2022

Cole landed a deal with the Shooting Stars in May. In his first game, the guard, who stands at 6-foot-3-inches, made a corner 3-pointer en route to a 98-81 win over the Ottawa BlackJacks.

