A game-worn Kobe Bryant jersey was recently sold at an auction for close to $3 million.

The jersey was worn by the basketball legend during the 1996-1997 NBA season and for at least 2 games during the 1997 playoffs.

The jersey was auctioned off through SCP auctions. And after 26 bids an anonymous buyer purchased the jersey for $2,735,546 million, to be exact. According to David Kohler of SCP Auctions, the jersey had been estimated to sell between $3 million and $5 million before going up for auction.

Advertisement

This is not the only one of Bryant’s jerseys to sell for millions of dollars. Last year, another one of Bryant’s rookie jerseys sold for millions. The jersey was another yellow, game-worn jersey but was autographed by Bryant himself. The $3.69 million price tag made it the most a basketball jersey has ever sold for.

SCP also sold a rare, signed 1997 Precious Metal Gems Kobe card which sold for over $403,000.