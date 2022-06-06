A teen in Georgia has been charged with 23 counts of terroristic threats after threatening to kill the Fulton county Sheriff for arresting Young Thug and members of the Young Stoner Life Records roster. The crew was arrested last month on a 56-count state RICO indictment.

Fox 5 reports that 18-year-old Quartavius Mender was arrested on May 26 for giving death threats on Instagram targeting Fulton county Sheriff Pat Labat. Mender also targeted Labat’s wife and the Atlantic Public Schools Police Chief Ronald Applin. During the threats he demanded one of the defendants be released.

“We take these kinds of brazen threats seriously,” Sheriff Labat said. “Social media cyberbullying, and hiding behind a keyboard will not protect someone from criminal prosecution. Our investigators are diligent in seeking individuals who mean to do harm to anybody, and I am grateful to them for ensuring the safety of myself, my wife, and all citizens of Fulton County.”

Young Thug’s lawyer is demanding the release of his client as he is experiencing conditions that are compared to a dungeon.

According to TMZ, attorney Brian Steel stated Thugger is being held in complete isolation in a room that only has a bed and a toilet. The room also has an overhead light that is on all day. Steel also notes Thug has not been able to exercise, shave, or have any contact with a human. The food is also described as inedible. Steel has cited the 8th and 14th Amendments as violations of his client’s rights.

The repeated attempts to release Young Thug on bond have been denied, including a recent attempt that included the assistance of Kevin Liles. According toVariety, CEO of 300 Entertainment, Kevin Liles even took the stand and testified that Thug who is signed to his label is “like a son” and he was willing to put up his own wealth and business to secure his bond.