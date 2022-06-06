Gunna’s ‘DS4Ever’ Is The Highest Selling Hip-Hop Album Of 2022 So Far

With all the bad news surrounding the YSL rapper Gunna, there is something the Atlanta rapper can feel good about. To go along with his second No.1 album, DS4Ever is also the highest-selling album of 2022.

According to a tweet from Hip Hop By The Numbers, Gunna’s DS4Ever sold 863k units. Lil Durk came in second with 7220, moving 693k units and Future came in third with his latest release, I Never Liked You.

Highest Selling 2022 Hip Hop Albums in the US



863k – Gunna – DS4

693k – Lil Durk – 7220

601k – Future – INLY

500k – Kendrick – Mr. Morale

451k – Kodak Black – BfE

411k – Jack Harlow – Come Home..

376k – YoungBoy – Colors



How much will this list change by the end of the year? — Hip Hop By The Numbers (@HipHopNumbers) June 5, 2022

DS4Ever debuted with 150,300 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Jan. 13, according to MRC Data. The 19-track project includes “Pushin P” featuring Future and Young Thug, which launched at No. 7 on the Hot 100 chart; meanwhile, The Weeknd’s Dawn FM album starts at No. 2 on this week’s Billboard 200, with 148,000 equivalent album units.

Currently, Gunna is locked up with fellow rapper Young Thug in a sweeping gang indictment. Although both rappers were denied bond, Gunna’s lawyer maintains his client’s innocence.