Lizzo Addresses Men Who Use Her Name As An Insult, Calls Them “Ugly Dudes With No B*tches”

Throughout the span of her career, Lizzo has often been seen as a symbol of body positivity, as she is unapologetically confident about her body. This confidence, however, has angered many people who feel as if she should be ashamed of her weight. People have also started to use Lizzo’s name to “fat shame” women. Lizzo has apparently had enough of this and decided to address it on social media.

On Saturday, June 4, Lizzo took to Twitter where she slammed men who use her name to insult women, calling them “ugly dudes with no b*tches.”

“Dudes be ugly w no bitches talking bout “oK LiZzO” as an insult in girls comments,” she wrote. “I’m beautiful rich & get immaculate dick… ISSA COMPLIMENT. If u can’t make it past the cheeks, just say that.”

In the past, Lizzo has addressed fat shaming, but in a different way. In August of last year, Lizzo took to social media where she broke down in tears after reading the comments surrounding her song “Rumors” featuring Cardi B. She labeled the comments fat phobic and racist.

“Sometimes I feel like the world just don’t love me back. It’s like it doesn’t matter how much positive energy you put into the world, you’re still going to have people who have something mean to say about you. And for the most part it doesn’t hurt my feelings; I don’t care. I just think when I’m working this hard, my tolerance gets lower. My patience is lower. I’m more sensitive and it gets to me.”

She added, “People saying shit about me that just doesn’t even make sense. It’s fat-phobic, and it’s racist and it’s hurtful. If you don’t like my music, cool. If you don’t like ‘Rumors’ the song, cool. But a lot of people don’t like me because of the way I look.”