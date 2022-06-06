Emerging new artist ShantiiP releases a red-hot new single, “ABOW,” co-starring an all-star trio of the hottest female recording artists in hip hop, including Kash Doll, DreamDoll and Rubi Rose. Inspired by the catchy verse “He told me throw it back, abow,” the new song is quickly becoming an undeniable hit on Tik Tok. Stream it now.

The song’s title originates from the use of surprising expressions like “damn” and/or “wow.” Kash Doll, Rubi Rose and DreamDoll amplify the song’s attraction with a trio of fun and energetic twerk-friendly lyrics perfect for the summertime vibe.

On the hook, ShantiiP raps, “He told me throw it back / ABOW (YOP, ABOW) / So I sit this motherfucker on his lap / ABOW (YOP, YOP, YOP) / Boy come and make this ass fat (YOP, YOP) / And no we can’t talk if you ain’t spending racks (YOP, YOP, YOP, Racks) / And yes I’m Ms. Nasty from the back / (YOP, ABOW)”

As the guests have already solidified their star power with past signature hits, ShantiiP and the new single exhibit the artist’s undeniable songwriting abilities, unstoppable popularity, and so much more. She’s one of the year’s hottest new artists.

Kash Doll appears on the track courtesy of Republic Records. While Rubi Rose appears courtesy of Hitco and DreamDoll courtesy of Warner Records. “ABOW” is available everywhere via Run-It-Up Records.

Take a look at the lyric video for ShantiiP’s new single below. For more on ShantiiP, follow her on social media.