Undefeated lightweight boxing star Devin Haney (28-0) became the undisputed lightweight champion of the world following a dominating performance to collect all four sectioned belts (WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF) in a unanimous-decision dethroning victory over former three-belt titleholder George Kambosos on Sunday (June 5) at Marvel Stadium in Docklands, Australia.

“The game plan was to go there and hit and not get hit and I did that for the majority of the fight,” said the 23-year-old Haney. “I took the last round off just because I knew I was comfortably ahead, but I fought a good, smart fight.”

Further analyzing the fight, Haney continued: “I handicapped him of his best things. He wanted to land the overhand right, and he wanted to land the big left hook … I was fighting both ways. When I would go to the left, I would fight his right hand. When I would go to the right, I would fight his left hook. And he couldn’t hit me with neither one of them.”

Thank you for the opportunity! True champ! 💪🏽🤝 https://t.co/vgiJA6jXaZ — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) June 5, 2022

The defeated Kambosos expressed he would exercise the rematch clause immediately in the post-fight interview. “Yes, 100 percent … we’ll do it again,” said Kambosos. “Look, I gave him the shot. If I hadn’t given him this shot, he wouldn’t have had his moment right now.”

Haney’s victory comes on the heels of fellow undefeated lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis delivering a highlight reel knockout to Rolando “Rolly” Romero to defend his lightweight title last week in Brooklyn. Davis has voiced interest in a bout with Haney after Kambosos to determine the true lightweight king.