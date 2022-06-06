Cue all the Donovan Mitchell trade rumors for the summer. The Utah Jazz former head coach Quin Snyder stepped down after eight seasons, prompting a new feeling from the Jazz guard. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Mithcell is feeling “unsettled, unnerved and wondering what it means for the franchise’s future.”

According to ESPN, Mitchell committed to the Jazz in part of Snyder and is “surprised and disappointed” that Snyder has left.

Some analysts already poked at potential trouble with the Utah Jazz, and Mitchell specifically, after an early exit from the NBA Playoffs. That moment also highlighted the possible rift between Mitchell and Star big man Rudy Gobert.

Advertisement

Donovan Mitchell has four years and $135 million left on his contract, including a player option for the final year.