The Golden State Warriors have bounced back to their championship form as they defeated the Boston Celtics 107-88 last night in the Chase Center.

Bounced back 💪 pic.twitter.com/e7C2YrsYC2 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 6, 2022

In game 2, Stephen Curry did Stephen Curry things. Curry finished with 29 points, six rebounds, four assists, and three steals. He also added five crowd electrifying 3-pointers. The Warriors tied the series 1-1.

For the Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum led the way with 28 points, but most of his damage was in the first half, by scoring 21 points. His running mate Jaylen Brown, the new addition to DONDA Sports, pitched in with 17 points.

The Celtics kept the game close in the first half, as they only trailed 52-50 going into halftime, but a huge third-quarter surge from Golden State separated the two teams. The Warriors outscored the Celtics 35-14 in the third period, leading to a series-tying victory.

The NBA Finals are now tied at 1-1. Game 3 is Wednesday in Boston.