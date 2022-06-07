Popular comedic actor Hannibal Buress (Spider-Man: No Way Home) makes his formal introduction to hip hop as the new recording artist Eshu Tune with the release of his self-titled debut EP.

MORE: T-Pain Taps Lil Jon, Hannibal Buress, O.T. Genasis For Inaugural “Wiscansin Fest”

“… My stage name is ‘Eshu Tune.’ I came up with the stage name a couple months ago,” said Hannibal on The WGCI Morning Show on 107.5 WGCI. “Eshu is from Nigerian mythology — he’s a Trickster God. So being able to compartmentalize it — I don’t wear red in my regular life. As Eshu, that’s the red, and that brings the energy. So I’m still learning how to perform, and how to do it…”

Advertisement

The new EP sees the comedian transition into music with an eight-song collection that showcases a different repertoire from the entertainer. The project’s subject matter showcases Eshu’s competitive nature on “1-3 Pocket,” a dollar and a dream chaser-tunred-landlord on “Donde Esta,” newfound love as a first-time father on “Kept About 3,” and a Chicago homecoming ready to spaz on “Back In The City.” For debut, Eshu Tune collaborators include talented musicians Haile Supreme, Eryn Allen Kane and Kiefer.

MORE: Hannibal Buress on Kanye’s New Album: ‘I Didn’t Listen to it With the Same Enthusiasm’

Eshu Tune’s debut EP is available on all digital streaming platforms via Isola Man Media. For newfound fans, converting recommendations are “Veneers,” “But I was at the Airport” and “Paradox.” For daily news on Eshu Tune, follow him on social media.

Announced on Monday, following Wiscansin Fest, Eshu Tune will perform at this year’s Adult Swim Festival Block Party in Philadelphia on August 5.

Stream the full debut below, tickets for Wiscansin Fest are available now, purchase your tickets, here.