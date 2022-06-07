Audiomack Punjabi, a new vertical focusing on enhancing the renowned genre, introducing it to new audiences, and delivering diverse playlists spotlighting the region’s most popular modern musicians, was launched today by artist-first music streaming service Audiomack.

Punjabi will now be available alongside hip-hop, Afrobeats, Latin, Caribbean, and other popular genres on the streaming service. Punjabi Verified, 808 Pind (Village), Ishq, Party Pataka, Punjab to Canada, Punjabi Duets, and more will be added to the newly launched playlists, which will be updated regularly.

Amrit Maan, The PropheC, Himmat Sandhu, Ezu, Jasmine Sandlas & Gur Sidhu, Karan Aujla, Himanshi Khurana, and Baani Sandhu, as well as the late-great Sidhu Moose Wala, will be the initial cover stars of Audiomack’s playlists.

We are excited to officially launch the Punjabi genre on the Audiomack platform,” Audiomack co-founder and CMO David Ponte said. “These new playlists and trending section will position Punjabi artists alongside hip-hop, Afrobeats, and Latin music, rightfully giving them a share of an ever-growing pie of hungry music fans. We are confident that Audiomack’s free suite of tools, including the Creator App, Supporters, and discovery solutions, will connect this growing genre with prospective fans worldwide. Our mission is to be a catalyst for the genre’s international growth, much like our impact on Afrobeats’ popularity in the West, for years to come and share the talents of these undeniable artists with Audiomack’s users.”

The inauguration of the new vertical pays homage to the genre’s long history and legacy in India and Pakistan. It’s an opportunity for Audiomack to better serve fans around the world, educate new listeners about the Punjabi sound, and highlight the region’s cultural achievements.

“Punjabi music has been pushing into the mainstream space like Latin and AfroBeats for a minute. It’s great to see Audiomack have their ear to the ground and have the foresight to give our music the platform it deserves,” Punjabi artist Jaz Dhami said. “I feel Audiomack will help close the gap between genres even further as it’s not your typical streaming site. Globally, this is going to help link artists like never before.”

Beyond Asia, the genre is popular amongst the massive Indian diaspora across the globe.

“We are delighted to formalize the association with Audiomack, allowing our artists and the extensive catalog of Punjabi music to reach global audiences along with the other popular genres like hip-hop, Afro Beats, Latin and many more,” Believe Digital Regional Director (Believe – Artist Services, India) Shilpa Sharda said. “This collaboration will be a great addition to our existing brand relationships and an immense opportunity for our artists to build up their fan base internationally.”

More information about Audiomack Punjabi can be found here.