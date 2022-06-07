3x Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum recording artist, humanitarian and entrepreneur French Montana announces his sixth studio album, Montega, bringing us back to the original NY grit rap sound, set to release on June 24th via Coke Boyz Records. Executive produced by Montana’s longtime friend and legendary hip-hop producer Harry Fraud (first collaborated on the anthemic “Shot Caller”), the album will be available for pre-order of a limited edition digital, CD or autographed copy of Montega exclusively on montega.shop.

Montega comes on the heels of his fourth studio album They Got Amnesia which peaked at #23 on the Billboard US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Album chart and #59 on the US Billboard 200 chart. The album features hit tracks such as “Mopstick” with Kodak Black, “Stuck in The Jungle” with Pop Smoke and Lil Durk, and “Handstand” with Doja Cat featuring Saweetie. He recently released single and visual Alcatraz on May 20th, highlighting significant figures and moments that contributed to his career.