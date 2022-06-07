Gay Pride/Ray Pride: Ray J Calls for More Support for the Gay Community by Straight Men

Gay Pride/Ray Pride: Ray J Calls for More Support for the Gay Community by Straight Men

Ray J is looking to garner more support for the gay community this Pride month. Ray J hit Instagram and requested support and love for the gay community.

“Listen, I just wanna say that it’s gay pride month. Shout out to all my gay niggas. Shout out to everybody in LGBT community. I told my niggas that there need to be more straight niggas giving love to the gay niggas.”

After admitting he doesn’t like the frequent use of the N-Word, Ray J added, “Like I got a lot of gay friends and I got a lot of real niggas that’s gay and we make a lot of money together but it ain’t just about the money. It’s just niggas is cool and that whether you’re a gay female or a gay dude or you a straight dude whatever it don’t matter. But there need to be more straight niggas showing love to the community.”

Advertisement

You can hear it in full from Ray J below.