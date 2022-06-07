Award-winning entertainer Jamie Foxx talks about music and acting history as the first guest on the premiere episode of the Tank and J. Valentine hosted podcast, R&B Money. Premiering at number-one upon release last Wednesday (June 1), the new R&B podcast is brought to you by iHeartRadio and Charlamagne Tha God’s Black Effect.

.@rnbmoneypodcast, the newest podcast in the Black Effect family, premieres at #1! 🎉 Congratulations to @TheRealTank and @jvalentine1 and shout out to @ApplePodcasts for the feature! #RnBMoney pic.twitter.com/VE6qxSWjnY — Black Effect (@BlackEffectPods) June 2, 2022

“FIRST EPISODE OF THE @rnbmoneypodcast is UP on the @blackeffect ! Of course, we kicked it off with THE GREATEST ENTERTAINER OF ALL TIMES JAMIE “MUTHUFIKIN” FOXX!!! @iamjamiefoxx It’s LIT!!..🔥🔥

R&B MONEY!!,” captioned Tank on an Instagram post previewing the podcast starring Jamie Foxx.

A clip from the podcast of Foxx, 54, discussing a time he was with an unrevealed intoxicated high-profile actress mistaking him for NBA champion Rick Foxx went viral on social media last week. Along with telling the mistaken identity story, Foxx, Tank and Valentine discussed their longtime friendship, Foxx’s music and film career, legendary party stories, and adventures including legendary stars, ranging from R&B legend Brian McKnight to boxing icon Mike Tyson.

In music, Jamie Foxx and Tank collaborated on Foxx’s 2x platinum-selling debut album, Unpredictable (2005), and the platinum-selling follow-up album, Intuition (2008). Tank has released seven albums in his solo career.

Outside the new podcast, Tank is in album mode with the release of his “final” album coming soon. Currently promoting the upcoming album’s lead single “I Deserve,” Tank will be releasing the album’s second single in the J. Valentine-featured “Slow” this Friday (June 10). For daily updates on Tank, follow the hit-making singer/songwriter on social media.

Watch the premiere episode of the R&B Money Podcast featuring Jamie Foxx below.