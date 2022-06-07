Kendra Robinson on the Importance of Intention as a Wife and Career Woman

Kendra Robinson epitomizes intention and balance.

When one is in one’s home-buying journey, seeing Kendra Robinson signifies a completion of the process. Robinson is a seasoned real estate and criminal defense attorney, who’s resume speaks for itself.

“I grew attached to real estate because houses and titles just seemed to nicer than people in some cases.”

She speaks to the challenges she’s faced, while attaining success within her respective industry.

“Sometimes they throw around the ‘angry Black woman’ stereotype or call me difficult when I fervently advocate for my client,” says Robinson. “I’m not angry at all. What I’m trying to show them is what the law says and how my case fits into that.”

Kendra Robinson is boundless and vows to not allow anyone to marginalize her work.

“I won’t be boxed in, I’m a lawyer, but I like trap music,” she says.

As an attorney who operates under her two black-owned firms; Sanders, Robinson & Scott (SRS) and Kendra Robinson & Associates, Kendra Robinson’s is adamant about educating and pouring into her community in order to for them to afford similar opportunities.

As a newly-wed, Robinson speaks to the importance of time and intention.

Yung Joc and Kendra tied the knot back in November 2021. Celebrity guests included their Love & Hip-Hop co-stars, Erica Mena, Safaree, Momma Dee, Sierra Gates, and Spice, as well as Kirk and Rasheeda Frost and Yandy and Mendeecees.

As a wife, double-practicing attorney, and reality TV personality Kendra Robinson is meticulous about how she spends her time.

“I’ve purposely got Jasiel (Yung Joc) onto a particular schedule so we can do what we have to do in our careers, but still have our time” she says.

“I thought law school gave me the ability to adapt and perform, but reality TV has taught me to not only have self-control, but to digest my emotions.”

According to Kendra, viewers can look forward to the authenticity of the newly-wedded Robinsons on the forthcoming season of Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta.