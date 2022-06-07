Rae Sremmurd is planning to drop their fourth studio album, SREMM4LIFE, and the first single from the album will be “Denial.”

The duo made up of Slim Jxmmi, and Swae Lee took it to social media to make the announcement. They released the news with a music video preview and a pre-save link for “Denial.”

"Denial" 6-8-22

Pre save link below and in bio! https://t.co/XBzDHOGZNh pic.twitter.com/qVFxAffMIx — Rae Sremmurd (@RaeSremmurd) June 6, 2022

From its looks, the group is on some island vibes with “Denial.” Swae Lee is singing soothing high notes, while Slim Jxmmi provides the energy to the track, and the duo is back.

Advertisement

The last time was 2018’s SR3MM. That album, which featured Juicy J, Travis Scott, Future, Pharrell, Young Thug, The Weeknd, and Zoë Kravitz, debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200. SR3MM sold around 57,000 total album-equivalent units.

It’s safe to say the excitement of the return of Rae Sremmurd is real. The group tweeted out the artwork for their forthcoming SREMM4LIFE album. They followed with tweets that confirmed that music was on the way.

Bout to get a dose of this Sremmy — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) May 31, 2022