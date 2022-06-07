Deshaun Watson’s sexual assault lawsuit number has hit 24. The new Cleveland Browns quarterback was accused of inappropriate behavior during a massage session.

According to ESPN, the plaintiff stated she massaged Watson twice. The first session was cut short due to a phone call but during the second one, Watson exposed himself and masturbated in front of her. Afterward, Watson did not apologize or offer an explanation, instead, he got up and left. After the event, the plaintiff quit massage therapy.

24th plaintiff says that she stopped the massage after Watson got an erection, but that he continued to masturbate in front of her and then ejaculated, getting some on her chest and face. She says she quit massage therapy soon after. pic.twitter.com/LP6vacph7J — Kalyn Kahler (@kalynkahler) June 6, 2022

“Today we filed the twenty-fourth case alleging sexual misconduct against Deshaun Watson,” the attorney for all 24 plaintiffs, Tony Buzbee, said in a statement. “The allegations made in this new case are strikingly similar to those made by many of the other victims. Lost in the media frenzy surrounding Deshaun Watson is that these are twenty-four strong, courageous women who, despite ridicule, legal shenanigans, and intense media scrutiny, continue to stand firm for what is right.”

Advertisement

In response, Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, stated “happy endings” are common in massage sessions and are not illegal. He also stated Watson engaged in three consensual sex events.

“With that, we’re trying to just be respectful of the process and let that take care of it,” Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said of the new lawsuit.