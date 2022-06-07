Whenever LeBron James decides to retire from the NBA, his off-the-court legacy has the potential to be just as great. He’s already the NBA’s first active billionaire player. He’s an actor, owner of the SpringHill Company, and founder of the I Promise charter school.

LeBron James, the 37-year-old “washed king who last year averaged about 27 points last year,” is a man of many hats, and he might add a new one to his hat collection. No, I’m not talking about the Yankee Fitted he’s accustomed to wearing. LeBron, one of all-time greatest NBA players, could host his podcast show.

The four-time NBA Champion took it to Twitter to announce his interest in Podcasts. He said he plans to guest appear on “someone podcast soon.” He also hinted that he could potentially start his show.

Jumping on someone podcast soon. Maybe my own 🤔 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 6, 2022

It’s uncertain who’s show LBJ is planning to be on, but a few of his NBA peers are in that space. Former NBA shooting guard co-host a podcast show with Tommy Alter called, The Old Man and the Three. Current NBA player, who is currently playing in the NBA Finals, Draymond Green, has a show called The Draymond Green Show. Former NBA Champions Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes co-host the award-winning All Of The Smoke podcast, and you can’t leave out Knuckleheads with NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles.

If we had to predict that LeBron would be a good show host, watch a few episodes of HBO’s The Shop: Uninterrupted. The Shop is a talk show hosted by LB and businessman Maverick Carter.

Since 18, Lebron has been entertaining the world. At 37, it doesn’t seem like he plans to slow down anytime soon.