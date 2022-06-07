The Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff won’t take any mess. Joining new Lakers coach Darvin Ham on the sidelines will be former NBA All-Star and Detroit Pistons legend Rasheed Wallace.

According to Shams Charania, Wallace is set to join as an assistant coach, continuing a relationship that started when he and Ham led the Pistons to a championship in 2004.

Sources: Four-time NBA All-Star Rasheed Wallace has agreed on a deal to be an assistant coach for the Lakers under new head coach Darvin Ham. Both were teammates in Detroit and part of the 2004 title team. Memphis‘ Penny Hardaway hinted today Wallace may join Ham in LA. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 6, 2022

Wallace last played in the NBA in 2013, and last season spent time with Penny Hardaway as an assistant coach at the University of Memphis. Memphis coach Penny Hardaway teased it days in advance to the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

“I think Rasheed might be going to LA with Darvin Ham. That was the deal from the beginning. If Darvin had gotten a job last year, Rasheed had already promised him that he was going to go with him. So, I’m thinking this year, with him getting the Lakers job, (Wallace) might still be going along with that process.” – Penny Hardaway

Excited to see Wallace on the Purple and Gold sidelines this year?