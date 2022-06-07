Suspect in Trouble Murder Turns Himself Over To Authorities

The hip-hop world was shocked to learn that Atlanta hip-hop artist, Trouble, had been killed early Sunday morning. After only a day, the suspect in the murder agreed to turn himself in.

Yesterday evening, June 6, 33-year-old Jamichael Jones agreed to turn himself over to authorities for killing Trouble, whose real name is Mariel Semonte Orr.

According to reports, Jones had killed Orr before 3:30 am on Sunday, June 5 inside of an apartment in Conyers, GA. Orr had been staying with a woman when Jones broke into the apartment. A domestic dispute ensued between Jones and Orr. Jones then shot Orr in the chest and fled.

Orr was pronounced dead at the scene.

#BREAKING: The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office has announced 33 year-old Jamichael Jones, the suspect in the shooting death of Atlanta rapper #Trouble, has agreed to turn himself in to the jail. More details to come in a news conference at 10:30 pm. @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/o8nMYeKOYM — Joi Dukes (@JoiDukesTV) June 7, 2022

According to authorities, Jones is facing felony murder, home invasion, and aggravated assault charges.

Following the announcement of Orr’s death, many artists and fans expressed their condolences to his family and paid their respects. Atlanta native and hip hop artist, Killer Mike, paid their respects to Trouble in a heartfelt IG post.

“I called “White Boy D”. I hated to make that call but I had too,” Mike wrote. “Skoob u were a real one. Edgewood lost a Man amongst men and Atlanta will honor u always. I am numb bro. U deserved better than this. U deserved a long rich life. God bless the dead. God help the living. Love and Respect, Always.”

SUPER CLASSIC!!! Rest in Paradise Trouble https://t.co/knd8FSY9So — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 6, 2022