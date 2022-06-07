Shifta, a reggae musician, and Too $hort collaborate on “Lil Freak,” a fresh interpretation of $hort’s classic “I Need A Freak.” This time, there’s a Caribbean twist that’ll have clubs all over the place this summer.

The two were having dinner one night when they decided to go into the studio and produce this banger with Lil Wonder and Jah Messiah on the spur of the moment. Third World Don directed the video, and the track is currently available on all platforms. Shifta’s upcoming EP, Lil Freak, will be published on Timeless Entertainment.

You can check out the new video below.

