21 Savage is not looking to patch up the beef between Lil Durk and Youngboy Never Broke Again. Appearing on Matt Hoff’s My Expert Opinion podcast, Savage had a swift reply of “Nah, Hell Nah” when asked would he attempt to intervene.

“Certain shit you can’t even, you don’t try,” 21 Savage said. “Certain shit, you just know ain’t no trying.”

Earlier this year, Durk and YoungBoy were engaged in a spicy war of words, which included “I Hate YoungBoy,” which Youngboy dissed 21 Savage, and more.

You can hear why 21 Savage is deciding to not interject himself below.