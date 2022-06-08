DJ Khaled Hints That Drake Will Be On His Next Album

DJ Khaled already expressed he’s in “album mode,” and lately, he’s been dropping hints of who will be on it Anthem. The newest hint is that Drake will have a spot.

While in Miami, Khaled and Busta Rhymes sat at dinner, and the waiter revealed that “Drake did it.”

DJ Khaled having dinner with Busta Rhymes in Miami 🌴 pic.twitter.com/WqYAnyNtKw — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) June 7, 2022

The question is, what did Drake do? Well, in every other video Khaled posted with artists who “did it,” it meant that the artist completed their verse for Anthem.

Other artists who “did it” for Khaled are 21 Savage, Future, and Lil Baby.

There isn’t a timetable for Anthem, but this will be the We The Best Music Group CEO’s follow-up to his Khaled album. The album featured Drake, Jay-Z, Cardi B, Justin Timberlake, Justin Bieber, and more.

Khaled debuted with 93,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending May 6, according to MRC Data. The album also earned him his third No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart.

Drake and DJ Khaled have collaborated in the past, and they were all bangers. Their most recent collaborations came in 2020. Both “POPSTAR” and “GREECE” debuted in the top 10 Billboard Hot 100, landing at No.3 and No.6. Both records also went double platinum.

Drake and DJ Khaled’s relationship has always resulted in bangers. “I’m On One,” “No New Friends,” and “For Free” are all hits. Now we’re getting another one because Drake did it again.