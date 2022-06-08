LeBron James Family Foundation Is Building a New Medical Facility in Akron, OH

When LeBron James coined the phrase “Strive For Greatness,” he wanted to lead by example on and off the court. If you have a love for the game of basketball, then you know what the four-time NBA champion has accomplished. It’s the “King’s” off-the-court deeds that need attention.

In LBJ’s latest act of philanthropy, The LeBron James Family Foundation announced plans to build a new health facility in Akron. The multi-million dollar I Promise HealthQuarters facility will offer medical, dental, mental health, and optometry services. The facility will provide an on-site lab and a pharmacy as well.

I Promise HealthQuarters coming in 2023 for the Akron community! 🏥❤️👑 #WeAreFamily



📰 https://t.co/yRIKWkXF8Z pic.twitter.com/Uj14SI82kk — LeBron James Family Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) June 7, 2022

The I Promise HealthQuarters will be available for all of Ohio. It’ll just be located in James’s hometown of Akron. The facility is set to open in 2023, and although the facility is named after his I Promise school, the services provided are for more than students.

LeBron took it to Twitter to announce his excitement to give back.

It takes a village to help raise a kid and make a true difference! Love my kids and their families! 🙏🏾✊🏾🤎👑. @LJFamFoundation https://t.co/6sUCS8SiVo — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 7, 2022

The LeBron James Family Foundation partnered with AxessPointe Community Health Partners to bring them to life. It’s reported that they have been working on the $3 million-plus project for months.

“The greatest wealth for a community is good health,” said Mark Frisone, executive director of AxessPointe. “The (LeBron James Family) Foundation understands this for the community.”

Along with the medical facility and I Promise School, the foundation has also opened House Three Thirty and the I Promise Village. House Three Thirty is a workforce training facility, and the I Promise Village provides transitional housing for families impacted by various challenges.

I Promise Housing offers long-term affordable housing, and the I Promise Institute at the University of Akron provides I Promise students with higher-education support.

LeBron James just became the NBA’s first-ever active billionaire player, giving back already. It’s easy to see why he’s considered the goat in the eyes of some.