Made in America 2022 Headlined by Tyler, the Creator, and Bad Bunny

Made in America is ready to take over Philadelphia. The festival set for Memorial Day Weekend at Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be headlined by Bad Bunny and Tyler, the Creator.

The full line-up features Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, Burna Boy, Snoh Aalegra, Kodak Black, Pusha T-, Key Glock, Larry June, Baby Face Ray, and more.

You can get into Made in America on a two-day pass starting at $150. The VIP pass is $750. You can see the full lineup below.

