Magic Johnson and Kanye were among those looking to purchase the Denver Broncos after it went up for sale earlier this year. However, their hopes of owning a NFL team were crushed yesterday when it was reported that the team would be sold to Rob Walton, the heir to the Walmart fortune, and who has a estimated net workth of $65.7 billion.

In a statement following the purchase, Walton spoke on the sale saying “Having lived and worked in Colorado, we’ve always admired the Broncos. Our enthusiasm has only grown as we’ve learned more about the team, staff, and Broncos Country over the last few months.”

The Denver Broncos and the Walton-Penner family have entered into a purchase and sale agreement to acquire the team.



Statements: pic.twitter.com/tMcfuAifeS — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 8, 2022

In May, Magic Johnson had joined businessman and 76’ers co-owner, Josh Harris, in a bid for the Broncos.

Earlier this year, Antonio Brown, president of Donda sports, announced that he wanted Kanye to buy the Broncos. “NFL CALL YE,” Brown tweeted. “Donda Sports want to buy the @Broncos who with me!” Brown added in a separate tweet.

NFL CALL YE — AB (@AB84) February 11, 2022

Donda Sports want to buy the @Broncos who with me ! — AB (@AB84) February 11, 2022

TMZ, was able to catch up with Brown where he doubled down on wanting Ye to buy the Broncos. “Tell Roger [Goodell] to call me. We’re working on it … We’re working towards getting it done,” Brown said.