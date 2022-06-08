Master P Vows to Help People Dealing with Mental Illness and Substance Abuse While Celebrating His Daughter: “No More Grieving”

Master P has peened a new tribute to his daughter on Instagram. In the caption, P revealed grieving is over and he will now only celebrate his daughter’s life.

“I always been my daughter’s parachute, now she’s my parachute in the sky,” Master P wrote. “No more grieving, it’s time to celebrate her and help millions of people dealing with mental illness and substance abuse.”

Master P pens a message after the death of his daughter Tytyana Miller. Please keep the family in your prayers. 🙏🏾(📸:@gettyimages @wetv) pic.twitter.com/nhgo3j658v — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) May 31, 2022

Last weekend, Master P announced the passing of his daughter, Tytyana Miller. According to TMZ, while police continue to investigate, “initial evidence” is pointing toward a drug overdose.

TMZ cites law enforcement who noted drug paraphernalia was on the scene. There were no substances found near Tytyana. The autopsy report has been completed but it will be several weeks before autopsy results are recovered.