Usually, when we read about Snoop Dogg in the news, it’s about him making money, not about him spending it. But we all know Snoop loves marijuana, so if it’s anything Snoop D.O Double G would spend money on is something about his weed habit.

Uber Facts reported that Snoop Dogg pays a person $40-50k a year to roll his joints. Snoop responded by saying he pays them more because of inflation.

Inflation. Their salary went up!! https://t.co/BCtOVHMN4W — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) June 7, 2022

This news came in 2019 when the new owner of Death Row Records made an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

Stern asked the Mount Westmore Rapper if he really hired a person for that duty, and he replied, “that’s his J-O-B, his occupation,” said The Dog Father. “On his resume, it says, ‘what do you do? I’m a blunt roller,” he said. “P-B-R, professional blunt roller. If you’re great at something I need, I’m hiring you.”

On top of getting $50,000 to roll up, the job comes with a few benefits. The person hired is welcome to smoke the marijuana as long as they roll it. They get to travel on all-expense-paid trips with Snoop on tours and get free items like clothing whenever companies give their products to the artist.

Can you imagine being a weed roller for Snoop Dogg? Comedian Haha Davis did a skit of him smoking with Snoop. In the video, Haha is overwhelmed with Snoop’s weed tolerance. Being Snoop’s personal weed roller may come with a ton of weed, but for more than $50k a year, I doubt that the job would be a hassle.