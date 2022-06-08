The Game recently opened up about his relationship with Kanye. The two have known each other for most of their careers and have even collaborated on songs like the Ye produced “Dreams” off of The Documentary, “Wouldn’t Get Far,” and recently “Eazy.”

In the past, The Game has been vocal about the women he has dated and slept with throughout his career, one of them being Kim Kardashian. He even rapped about it in a song he previewed in 2019 where he rapped about having sex with Kim years before she was with Kanye, and how he would make Kylie Jenner Frosted Flakes the morning after.

“I held Kim Kardashian by the throat, n*gga I made her swallow my kids until she choked, n*gga. I should apologize cause Ye my folks, n*gga,” The Game rapped.

The Game says he used to make Kylie Jenner “Frosted Flakes” when she woke up. 💀💀💀💀. pic.twitter.com/1Bp1aI2eVH — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) January 26, 2019

You would have thought with The Game and Kim Kardashian’s history, and the aforementioned bar above that Ye and Game wouldn’t be as cool as they are today. But, in fact, Ye apparently has no problem with them having history, and according to The Game, Ye would joke about his prior history with Kim.

In a new interview with Complex, Speedy Morgan asked Game about speaking with Kanye about his history with Kim. The Game replied, saying “Even Ye would joke about it. I sit with Ye, and he’s like, ‘oh sh*t. Well damn, you f*cked with Kim first,’ and I’ll be like, ‘n*gga we in a room for of people’.”

When asked if it was awkward for him when that happened, the Game said that it initially was but now he and Ye are cool and honest about it. “The first time, the first two times, it was kind of awkward, Now it’s just like Ye being honest and it’s all good.”

Game went on to talk about how there is a very big chance that a girl you used to date, talk to, or sleep with might end up with one of your friends.

“Everybody that you date, if you go outside and meet a girl today, she has a history. She dated somebody. If I seen you with a girl I used to date, the next time I see you, I be like, ‘Yo, Speedy, she like it from the side.’ You feel me? I want to make sure it’s good, that you last in there, you know what I’m sayin’?”

You can watch the clip below.