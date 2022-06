Day N Vegas is set to take over Las Vegas for Labor Day Weekend. The massive festival is set to bring an array of Hip-Hop and R&B artists, headlined by SZA, J. Cole, and Travis Scott.

On the bill for the show are Bia, H.E.R., T-Pain, City Girls, 21 Savage, Pusha T, Don Toliver, Freddie Gibbs, Jhene Aiko, Saba, Smino, Sabrina Claudio and dozens more.

Day N Vegas presale tickets start this Friday. You can see the full lineup below.

