In an interview with Angela Yee’s “Lip Service” podcast, Nick Cannon, the father of nine hinted that he has been busy expanding his family after an attempt at celibacy. The stork is on the way,” he told the hosts. “If you thought the numbers I put up in 2021… It was a lot of kids last year.”

Nick revealed that he abstained from sex for “a month-and-a-half strong,” but he wasn’t able to stay celibate as long as he hoped.

“I was supposed to make it to the top of the year, but obviously I started to go through some stuff, but I got depressed with the loss of my son,” said Nick, whose 5-month-old son with Alyssa Scott, Zen, died from brain cancer in December.

So he turned to sex as a way of coping. “Everybody saw I was so down, so everybody was like, ‘Let’s just give him a little vagina, that’s gonna cure it all,’” he said. “So I fell victim to it.”

Abbi De La Rosa, Nick’s baby mama no.4, announced she was pregnant last week and baby mama No.3 , Alyssa Scott, has been hinting that she’s pregnant again, too.

Right before Christmas, he said he “started fu**ing like crazy,” suggesting that he’s impregnated more women.



Watch the interview below. Fast forward to the 21:00 mark.