Comedian Bill Cosby, is currently in court fighting a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting Judy Huth when she was 15-years-old.

A witness for Judy may have ruined her case by claiming she was playing Donkey Kong at the Playboy mansion. She claims while Judy was being assaulted by Bill Cosby in The Playboy Mansion she was playing the popular game even though it didn’t come out until six years after the alleged assault.

A friend of Bill Cosby’s accuser Judy Huth took the stand and got annihilated by the 84-year-old comedian’s attorney. He accused her of not telling the truth about playing Donkey Kong during the alleged assault that reportedly took place at the Playboy Mansion in 1975.

Advertisement

Donna Samuelson, who claimed she was with Huth and Cosby at the mansion when the alleged incident happened, testified in the trial on Monday. She told police that she was playing the video game in a room that was attached to an adjacent bedroom where Huth said the alleged assault went down.

But, according to Cosby’s lawyer, Samuelson’s Donkey Kong defense is not applicable.

“You testified multiple times that you were playing Donkey Kong,” Jennifer Bonjean stated to Samuelson, referencing a 2014 police interview and a later deposition. However, the video game wasn’t released until 1981 — six years after the alleged assault reportedly went down.

“If I did I did,” Huth’s buddy responded on the stand. “I understand it wasn’t around yet.” Samuelson then claimed, “I got the name wrong. I just kept saying that because it was a game. It could have been Atari.”



Wow. Thoughts?